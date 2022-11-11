Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $3.85 Million Stock Holdings in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) by 172.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 243,563 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 154,088 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Telephone and Data Systems worth $3,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDS. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Telephone and Data Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 122.5% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,823 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 56.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,954 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 19.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,091 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the second quarter worth $136,000. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Telephone and Data Systems Stock Performance

Telephone and Data Systems stock opened at $12.00 on Friday. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.82 and a 12-month high of $21.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27 and a beta of 1.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Telephone and Data Systems

A number of research analysts recently commented on TDS shares. Raymond James cut Telephone and Data Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com cut Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Telephone and Data Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

