Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $4.45 Million Stock Position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 240,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned 0.30% of Sixth Street Specialty Lending worth $4,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TSLX. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the second quarter worth approximately $112,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 9.8% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 72.5% during the first quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,708 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 43.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.50 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Hovde Group dropped their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Stock Up 0.8 %

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Increases Dividend

Shares of TSLX opened at $18.36 on Friday. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a one year low of $16.02 and a one year high of $24.63. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is currently 123.53%.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

Further Reading

