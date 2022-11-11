Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $4.55 Million Stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,654 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $4,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IRM. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total transaction of $60,547.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,706,177.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,509 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $485,515.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,659,030. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total transaction of $60,547.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,282 shares in the company, valued at $2,706,177.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,884 shares of company stock valued at $655,953. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Iron Mountain Price Performance

IRM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Iron Mountain to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:IRM opened at $52.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.03 and its 200 day moving average is $50.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.84. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $41.67 and a fifty-two week high of $58.61.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 146.15%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

