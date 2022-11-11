Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $4.75 Million Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 689 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,360,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,839,023,000 after purchasing an additional 201,815 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,949,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,155,451,000 after purchasing an additional 626,199 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,125,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,579,729,000 after purchasing an additional 325,645 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 533.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,683,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,176,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,102,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $769,872,000 after purchasing an additional 37,370 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on REGN. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $796.00 to $970.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $735.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $756.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $767.29.

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.3 %

In related news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.50, for a total transaction of $264,741.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,744 shares in the company, valued at $21,256,188. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.50, for a total transaction of $264,741.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,744 shares in the company, valued at $21,256,188. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $727.82, for a total transaction of $727,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,297,296.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,993 shares of company stock worth $14,373,699. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $741.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $80.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $712.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $650.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a current ratio of 5.36. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $538.01 and a 52-week high of $769.63.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.