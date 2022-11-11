Advisors Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $3,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 331.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on DUK. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $120.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $121.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.45.

Duke Energy Trading Up 3.9 %

NYSE:DUK opened at $97.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.53. The stock has a market cap of $74.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.40. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.76 and a 1 year high of $116.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.03%. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.05%.

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

In related news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total value of $39,200.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,657,638.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Further Reading

