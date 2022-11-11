Advisors Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 462,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,898 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned 0.99% of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund worth $4,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 6.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 1.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 137,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 2.2% in the second quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 105,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 637.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the first quarter valued at $35,000.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Stock Up 1.9 %

DSU opened at $9.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.42. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.77 and a 12-month high of $12.50.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0705 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.92%.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

