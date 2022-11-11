Advisors Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 320,601 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,531 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.03% of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC worth $4,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 6.5% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 49,567 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 8.7% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 433,384 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,521,000 after acquiring an additional 34,599 shares during the last quarter. Farmer Steven Patrick bought a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the second quarter worth approximately $1,406,000. GraniteShares Advisors LLC increased its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 3.0% during the second quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 45,094 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC increased its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 6.8% during the first quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 80,950 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 5,132 shares during the last quarter. 22.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Stock Performance

TPVG opened at $12.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $449.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.84 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.28. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. has a one year low of $10.41 and a one year high of $19.25.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.61%. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s payout ratio is presently 800.04%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TPVG. TheStreet cut TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $14.50 to $13.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $16.00 to $14.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

Insider Activity at TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

In other news, CFO Christopher M. Mathieu purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.34 per share, for a total transaction of $133,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,570. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Company Profile

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

