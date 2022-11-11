Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,093 Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,890 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,093 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CRH were worth $4,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRH. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of CRH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CRH during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CRH by 291.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CRH by 130.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of CRH by 102.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,193 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.25% of the company’s stock.

CRH opened at $39.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.79. CRH plc has a one year low of $31.22 and a one year high of $54.54.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This is an increase from CRH’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.23. This represents a yield of 3.1%.

CRH has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CRH in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of CRH from €59.00 ($59.00) to €50.00 ($50.00) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.50.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, blocks and kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

