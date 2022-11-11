AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QPX) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Shares of AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QPX – Get Rating) traded down 2.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.69 and last traded at $20.69. 11,728 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 20,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.20.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.93.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 66,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after buying an additional 11,149 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,326,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 93,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the period.

