Aeorema Communications (LON:AEO) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $66.63

Aeorema Communications plc (LON:AEO – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 66.63 ($0.77) and traded as high as GBX 79 ($0.91). Aeorema Communications shares last traded at GBX 76 ($0.88), with a volume of 42,921 shares trading hands.

Aeorema Communications Stock Up 5.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £7.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,998.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 71.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 66.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.62, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Aeorema Communications Company Profile

Aeorema Communications plc, a live events agency, engages in devising and delivering corporate communication solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Cheerful Scout plc and changed its name to Aeorema Communications plc in December 2011.

