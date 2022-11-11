AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Upgraded to Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $100.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock.

AVAV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on AeroVironment from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AeroVironment in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $90.38.

AeroVironment Price Performance

AVAV traded down $0.62 on Thursday, reaching $91.88. 992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,890. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.56. AeroVironment has a twelve month low of $52.03 and a twelve month high of $114.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 1,850.37 and a beta of 0.54.

Insider Activity

AeroVironment ( NASDAQ:AVAV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.19). AeroVironment had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 0.31%. The business had revenue of $108.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.41 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. AeroVironment’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AeroVironment will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Brian Charles Shackley sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.39, for a total transaction of $50,195.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,518.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Charles Thomas Burbage sold 7,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total value of $693,436.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,506,957.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian Charles Shackley sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.39, for a total value of $50,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,518.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVAV. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in AeroVironment by 202.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in AeroVironment by 227.9% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 364 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AeroVironment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in AeroVironment during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the third quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS).

Further Reading

