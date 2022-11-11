Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AMG. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $163.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $172.92.

Shares of NYSE:AMG opened at $157.17 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.33. Affiliated Managers Group has a 1 year low of $108.12 and a 1 year high of $186.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.31%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,028,182 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $236,486,000 after purchasing an additional 353,109 shares in the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN boosted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 1,775,230 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $250,218,000 after purchasing an additional 238,069 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,291,000. Reinhart Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,414,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 160.0% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 181,864 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,634,000 after buying an additional 111,908 shares during the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

