Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) Price Target Raised to C$55.00

Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$52.50 to C$55.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AGGZF. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Ag Growth International in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$48.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Get Ag Growth International alerts:

Ag Growth International Stock Performance

AGGZF remained flat at $29.82 during trading on Thursday. 250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626. Ag Growth International has a 1 year low of $22.73 and a 1 year high of $34.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.31.

Ag Growth International Cuts Dividend

About Ag Growth International

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.1112 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 1.62%.

(Get Rating)

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ag Growth International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ag Growth International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.