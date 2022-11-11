Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) Price Target Raised to C$55.00

Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$52.50 to C$55.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AGGZF. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Ag Growth International in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$48.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.
Ag Growth International Stock Performance
AGGZF remained flat at $29.82 during trading on Thursday. 250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626. Ag Growth International has a 1 year low of $22.73 and a 1 year high of $34.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.31.
Ag Growth International Cuts Dividend
About Ag Growth International
Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ag Growth International (AGGZF)
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for Ag Growth International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ag Growth International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.