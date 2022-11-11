Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Price Target Increased to C$55.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities set a C$49.00 price target on Ag Growth International and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. ATB Capital lowered their price target on Ag Growth International from C$65.50 to C$64.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Ag Growth International from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Cormark upped their price target on Ag Growth International from C$51.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on Ag Growth International from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$55.25.

Ag Growth International Stock Performance

Shares of AFN traded down C$0.06 on Thursday, reaching C$39.64. 9,497 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,820. The firm has a market cap of C$748.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 346.35, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Ag Growth International has a 12 month low of C$28.80 and a 12 month high of C$44.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$34.89 and its 200-day moving average price is C$34.46.

Ag Growth International Announces Dividend

Ag Growth International ( TSE:AFN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.91 by C$0.29. The firm had revenue of C$389.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$357.34 million. Equities analysts forecast that Ag Growth International will post 3.9700002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 28th. Ag Growth International’s payout ratio is presently 107.14%.

Ag Growth International Company Profile

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.

