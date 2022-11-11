Agate Pass Investment Management LLC Has $1.24 Million Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,576 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 24 shares during the period. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 68,866 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $39,656,000 after purchasing an additional 11,444 shares during the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at about $489,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,936 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 16,068 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,250,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 10,723 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,175,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on COST shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $600.00 to $490.00 in a report on Monday. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $585.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $565.92.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $15.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $505.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,114,056. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $406.51 and a one year high of $612.27. The company has a market capitalization of $223.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $492.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $499.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.03. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 27.40%.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total transaction of $483,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,606,142.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,318 shares in the company, valued at $13,812,296.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total transaction of $483,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,606,142.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,134,235 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Featured Articles

