Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.83-0.88 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.11-1.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.16 billion. Agiliti also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.83-$0.88 EPS.

AGTI opened at $15.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.60. Agiliti has a 52 week low of $14.29 and a 52 week high of $25.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.51.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.03). Agiliti had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 3.97%. The business had revenue of $273.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Agiliti will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AGTI. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Agiliti from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Agiliti from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Agiliti from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agiliti by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 21,439 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Agiliti by 281.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 313,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,492,000 after acquiring an additional 231,690 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Agiliti by 868.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 15,723 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Agiliti during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Agiliti by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 504,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,341,000 after buying an additional 4,017 shares during the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agiliti, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. It offers onsite managed services that are comprehensive programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.

