Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) Lowered to “Neutral” at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners cut shares of Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Alliance Global Partners also issued estimates for Agrify’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.73) EPS.

Separately, Roth Capital decreased their price target on Agrify to $1.75 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

NASDAQ AGFY traded up $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $1.09. The stock had a trading volume of 34,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,800,614. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Agrify has a 1 year low of $0.78 and a 1 year high of $235.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.38.

Agrify ( NASDAQ:AGFY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($8.80) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.10) by ($5.70). Agrify had a negative net margin of 145.07% and a negative return on equity of 34.16%. The firm had revenue of $19.33 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.80) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Agrify will post -16.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agrify by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 307,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Agrify by 122.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 8,886 shares during the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its position in shares of Agrify by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 276,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 13,246 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agrify during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Agrify by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 43,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 18,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.46% of the company’s stock.

Agrify Corporation develops precision hardware and software cultivation and extraction solutions for the cannabis and hemp industry in the United States. The company offers vertical farming units and Agrify Insights Software-as-a-Service software; integrated grow racks and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.

