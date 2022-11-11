AirSculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS) Cut to “Neutral” at Piper Sandler

AirSculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $4.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.32% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AirSculpt Technologies from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th.

AirSculpt Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of AirSculpt Technologies stock traded down $1.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.27. 77,323 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,965. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.79. AirSculpt Technologies has a 52-week low of $4.39 and a 52-week high of $18.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AirSculpt Technologies ( NASDAQ:AIRS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $49.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.08 million. Equities research analysts expect that AirSculpt Technologies will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIRS. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AirSculpt Technologies during the first quarter valued at $390,000. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its position in AirSculpt Technologies by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 25,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in AirSculpt Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of AirSculpt Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $3,514,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of AirSculpt Technologies by 35.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

About AirSculpt Technologies

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on operating as a holding company for EBS Intermediate Parent LLC that provides body contouring procedure services in the United States. It offers custom body contouring using its AirSculpt procedure that removes unwanted fat in a minimally invasive procedure.

