Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AKAM. KeyCorp cut their price target on Akamai Technologies from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Akamai Technologies from $164.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.87.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of AKAM traded up $3.84 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $92.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,365,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,647,296. The firm has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.53. Akamai Technologies has a one year low of $76.28 and a one year high of $123.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $881.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $875.99 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 16.18%. Akamai Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $471,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 14,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,198.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $121,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,519,274.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $471,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 14,835 shares in the company, valued at $1,398,198.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 4,398.1% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 432,039 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $51,581,000 after buying an additional 422,434 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,106,855 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $192,419,000 after purchasing an additional 408,535 shares in the last quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $25,413,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $20,770,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,880,191 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,134,716,000 after purchasing an additional 254,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

