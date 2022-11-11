AKO Capital LLP Increases Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

AKO Capital LLP boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,117,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 448,394 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange makes up about 5.4% of AKO Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. AKO Capital LLP’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $387,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 9,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. TCM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 7,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 3,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter valued at $760,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.00% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ICE shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.17.
Insider Buying and Selling
Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $103.10. 57,607 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,006,960. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.60 and a 1 year high of $138.46. The firm has a market cap of $57.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.28 and its 200 day moving average is $99.06.
Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.70%.
About Intercontinental Exchange
Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Intercontinental Exchange (ICE)
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.