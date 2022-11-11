AKO Capital LLP Increases Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

AKO Capital LLP boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,117,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 448,394 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange makes up about 5.4% of AKO Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. AKO Capital LLP’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $387,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 9,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. TCM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 7,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 3,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter valued at $760,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ICE shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 0.5 %

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $267,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,494,749. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $267,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,494,749. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total value of $172,368.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,413,367.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 91,477 shares of company stock valued at $8,736,314 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $103.10. 57,607 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,006,960. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.60 and a 1 year high of $138.46. The firm has a market cap of $57.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.28 and its 200 day moving average is $99.06.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.70%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

