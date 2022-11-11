AKO Capital LLP Raises Stock Position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

AKO Capital LLP grew its stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 954,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares during the quarter. Ferrari comprises about 2.5% of AKO Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. AKO Capital LLP owned about 0.52% of Ferrari worth $175,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensemble Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ferrari by 109.0% during the first quarter. Ensemble Capital Management LLC now owns 403,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,913,000 after buying an additional 210,204 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Ferrari during the first quarter worth about $37,283,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Ferrari by 117.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 295,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,337,000 after acquiring an additional 159,646 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,242,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,168,000 after purchasing an additional 151,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Ferrari during the first quarter valued at $29,878,000. Institutional investors own 32.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RACE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ferrari from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC upgraded Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Ferrari in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ferrari from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.89.

Ferrari Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE RACE traded up $4.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $216.84. 4,370 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,362. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $192.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.27. Ferrari has a 12 month low of $167.45 and a 12 month high of $278.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.10. Ferrari had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ferrari Profile

(Get Rating)

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.