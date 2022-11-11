AKO Capital LLP Sells 2,662,047 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

AKO Capital LLP lowered its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 55.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,139,984 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 2,662,047 shares during the period. eBay accounts for approximately 1.2% of AKO Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. AKO Capital LLP’s holdings in eBay were worth $89,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 78.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 672 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of eBay by 2,345.9% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 905 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in eBay by 982.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,082 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

Insider Transactions at eBay

In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total value of $180,587.79. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,714.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other eBay news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 155,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,209,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total value of $180,587.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,714.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

eBay Price Performance

eBay Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ:EBAY traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.71. The stock had a trading volume of 168,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,646,760. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.92 and a 12 month high of $76.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.80 billion, a PE ratio of -406.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. eBay’s payout ratio is -800.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EBAY shares. Benchmark lowered their price target on eBay from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on eBay from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

About eBay

(Get Rating)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.