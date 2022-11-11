AKO Capital LLP Sells 277,443 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

AKO Capital LLP lessened its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,461,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277,443 shares during the quarter. Zoetis comprises approximately 3.5% of AKO Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. AKO Capital LLP owned about 0.31% of Zoetis worth $251,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank raised its stake in Zoetis by 469.2% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Zoetis during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Zoetis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Price Performance

NYSE:ZTS traded up $4.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $146.98. 80,536 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,622,344. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.15 and a 12 month high of $249.27. The stock has a market cap of $68.50 billion, a PE ratio of 33.69, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $150.49 and a 200 day moving average of $163.19.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 48.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZTS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.83.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

