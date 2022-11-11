Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN) Price Target Cut to C$21.50 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by National Bankshares from C$22.00 to C$21.50 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cormark lowered their target price on Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$24.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. CIBC lowered their price target on Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$21.00 to C$19.25 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

AD.UN traded down C$0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$17.09. 11,106 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,345. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.92, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.21. Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust has a 12-month low of C$14.61 and a 12-month high of C$20.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$16.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$17.03. The company has a market cap of C$773.84 million and a P/E ratio of 5.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.72%. Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.17%.

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

