Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($7.05) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for Albireo Pharma in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 9th. Wedbush analyst A. Argyrides now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($7.05) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($6.40). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Albireo Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($7.89) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Albireo Pharma’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.90) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.85) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.78) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.86) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($7.38) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($6.87) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.65) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $8.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 million. Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 89.51% and a negative net margin of 228.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.90) earnings per share.

Albireo Pharma Stock Performance

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Albireo Pharma to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Albireo Pharma has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALBO opened at $21.47 on Friday. Albireo Pharma has a 1-year low of $16.02 and a 1-year high of $37.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Albireo Pharma

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Albireo Pharma by 169.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 4,397.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Albireo Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 131.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 179,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $3,942,695.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,939,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,693,303.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 324,745 shares of company stock valued at $7,364,552. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

About Albireo Pharma

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver or gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. The company offers Bylvay for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and rare and life-threatening disorder to children; and Elobixibat for the treatment of chronic constipation and other functional diseases.

Featured Stories

