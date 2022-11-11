Alchemy Pay (ACH) Price Tops $0.0099

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 8.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 11th. One Alchemy Pay token can now be bought for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded 19.3% lower against the dollar. Alchemy Pay has a market capitalization of $35.22 million and $5.23 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002785 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000286 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000355 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $99.30 or 0.00593010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,172.37 or 0.30888918 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Token Profile

Alchemy Pay’s genesis date was September 4th, 2019. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,561,853,328 tokens. The official message board for Alchemy Pay is alchemypay.medium.com. The official website for Alchemy Pay is alchemypay.org. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @alchemypay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Alchemy Pay is https://reddit.com/r/alchemypay/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Alchemy Pay

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemy Pay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alchemy Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

