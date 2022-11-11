Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.66-$0.69 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.74. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AQN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $16.00 to $14.25 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.54.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Up 5.4 %

NYSE AQN opened at $11.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a fifty-two week low of $9.93 and a fifty-two week high of $16.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.19. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 38.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.54.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Cuts Dividend

Algonquin Power & Utilities ( NYSE:AQN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 7.05%. The business had revenue of $624.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th were given a $0.1808 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.28%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 240.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Algonquin Power & Utilities

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AQN. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 1st quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. 39.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment operates a portfolio of rate-regulated utilities located in the United States, Canada, Chile, and Bermuda.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.