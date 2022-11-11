Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) Director Michael D. Hansen Sells 17,298 Shares of Stock

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating) Director Michael D. Hansen sold 17,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total transaction of $234,041.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 294,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,982,880.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Alkami Technology Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ALKT opened at $13.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.97, a current ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.23 and a 1-year high of $29.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alkami Technology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALKT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alkami Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alkami Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Alkami Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Alkami Technology by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Alkami Technology by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. 52.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Alkami Technology

A number of analysts recently commented on ALKT shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alkami Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.67.

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

