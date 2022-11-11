Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) Director Michael D. Hansen Sells 73,302 Shares of Stock

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating) Director Michael D. Hansen sold 73,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.94, for a total value of $948,527.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 371,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,801,671.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Alkami Technology Stock Performance
Shares of ALKT stock opened at $13.68 on Friday. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $9.23 and a one year high of $29.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.94. The company has a quick ratio of 6.97, a current ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
Analyst Ratings Changes
ALKT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Alkami Technology from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Alkami Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alkami Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.67.
Institutional Trading of Alkami Technology
About Alkami Technology
Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.
