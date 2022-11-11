Allbirds, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.52) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:BIRD)

Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for Allbirds in a report released on Wednesday, November 9th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.52) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.51). The consensus estimate for Allbirds’ current full-year earnings is ($0.55) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Allbirds’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.43) EPS.
Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. Allbirds had a negative net margin of 27.97% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. The firm had revenue of $78.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.78 million. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
Allbirds Stock Performance
NASDAQ BIRD opened at $2.64 on Friday. Allbirds has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $28.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.32.
Institutional Trading of Allbirds
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in Allbirds in the first quarter worth $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Allbirds by 90.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new position in Allbirds in the first quarter worth $63,000. PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Allbirds in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Allbirds in the third quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.82% of the company’s stock.
Allbirds Company Profile
Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.
