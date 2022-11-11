Allbirds, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.52) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:BIRD)

Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for Allbirds in a report released on Wednesday, November 9th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.52) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.51). The consensus estimate for Allbirds’ current full-year earnings is ($0.55) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Allbirds’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.43) EPS.

Get Allbirds alerts:

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. Allbirds had a negative net margin of 27.97% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. The firm had revenue of $78.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.78 million. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Allbirds Stock Performance

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Allbirds from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Allbirds from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Allbirds from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Allbirds from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Allbirds from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.21.

NASDAQ BIRD opened at $2.64 on Friday. Allbirds has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $28.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.32.

Institutional Trading of Allbirds

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in Allbirds in the first quarter worth $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Allbirds by 90.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new position in Allbirds in the first quarter worth $63,000. PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Allbirds in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Allbirds in the third quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.82% of the company’s stock.

Allbirds Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allbirds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allbirds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.