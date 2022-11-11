Allianz (FRA:ALV) PT Set at €205.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a €205.00 ($205.00) price objective on Allianz (FRA:ALV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America set a €250.00 ($250.00) target price on shares of Allianz in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €225.00 ($225.00) price target on shares of Allianz in a research note on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €210.00 ($210.00) target price on shares of Allianz in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €230.00 ($230.00) price target on shares of Allianz in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a €241.00 ($241.00) price target on shares of Allianz in a report on Wednesday, September 7th.

Get Allianz alerts:

Allianz Stock Performance

Shares of FRA:ALV traded up €11.13 ($11.13) during trading on Thursday, reaching €200.05 ($200.05). 2,376,587 shares of the company traded hands. Allianz has a 52-week low of €167.30 ($167.30) and a 52-week high of €206.80 ($206.80). The business’s fifty day moving average is €172.28 and its 200-day moving average is €181.91.

Allianz Company Profile

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.