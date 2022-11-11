Allianz (FRA:ALV) PT Set at €205.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a €205.00 ($205.00) price objective on Allianz (FRA:ALV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America set a €250.00 ($250.00) target price on shares of Allianz in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €225.00 ($225.00) price target on shares of Allianz in a research note on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €210.00 ($210.00) target price on shares of Allianz in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €230.00 ($230.00) price target on shares of Allianz in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a €241.00 ($241.00) price target on shares of Allianz in a report on Wednesday, September 7th.
Allianz Stock Performance
Shares of FRA:ALV traded up €11.13 ($11.13) during trading on Thursday, reaching €200.05 ($200.05). 2,376,587 shares of the company traded hands. Allianz has a 52-week low of €167.30 ($167.30) and a 52-week high of €206.80 ($206.80). The business’s fifty day moving average is €172.28 and its 200-day moving average is €181.91.
Allianz Company Profile
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
