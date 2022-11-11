Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.40.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ALSN shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Allison Transmission to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allison Transmission

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALSN. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 88.9% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 34.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the third quarter worth $39,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 157.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the second quarter worth $89,000.

Allison Transmission Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of ALSN stock opened at $42.36 on Friday. Allison Transmission has a 52-week low of $32.63 and a 52-week high of $43.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.22 and a 200-day moving average of $38.11.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.14. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 71.96%. The firm had revenue of $710.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Allison Transmission will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allison Transmission Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.28%.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium and heavy duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

