Allstate (NYSE:ALL) PT Raised to $128.00

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Barclays from $112.00 to $128.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

ALL has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Allstate from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Allstate in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Allstate from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Allstate from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $141.69.

Get Allstate alerts:

Allstate Stock Up 1.8 %

ALL opened at $130.19 on Tuesday. Allstate has a 1-year low of $106.11 and a 1-year high of $144.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $34.53 billion, a PE ratio of -91.68, a PEG ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.48.

Insider Activity at Allstate

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.81) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.30 billion. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Allstate will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $694,000.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,958,463.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allstate

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in Allstate during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Allstate by 7,266.7% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Allstate during the second quarter valued at $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Allstate by 302.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allstate Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.