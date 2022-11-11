Alpha FX Group (LON:AFX) Shares Up 2%

Alpha FX Group plc (LON:AFX – Get Rating) shares shot up 2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,038 ($23.47) and last traded at GBX 2,030 ($23.37). 428,691 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 492% from the average session volume of 72,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,990 ($22.91).

Alpha FX Group Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £839.72 million and a P/E ratio of 3,278.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,778.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,832.08.

Alpha FX Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a dividend of GBX 3.40 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Alpha FX Group’s payout ratio is presently 18.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alpha FX Group

Alpha FX Group Company Profile

In other news, insider Lisa Jane Gordon purchased 5,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,800 ($20.73) per share, with a total value of £101,970 ($117,409.33).

Alpha FX Group plc provides foreign exchange risk management and alternative banking solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers forward currency contracts, option contracts, foreign exchange spot transactions, and payments collections and currency accounts services. It serves corporates and institutions.

