Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) Price Target Lowered to $8.00 at Cowen

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Cowen from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Alpha Teknova from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Alpha Teknova from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Alpha Teknova Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TKNO traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $4.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,246. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.49. Alpha Teknova has a 52-week low of $3.02 and a 52-week high of $27.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.77 and a quick ratio of 6.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.64 million, a P/E ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 0.40.

Insider Activity at Alpha Teknova

Alpha Teknova ( NASDAQ:TKNO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Alpha Teknova had a negative return on equity of 13.25% and a negative net margin of 43.93%. The firm had revenue of $11.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.52) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alpha Teknova will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephen Gunstream acquired 18,000 shares of Alpha Teknova stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.13 per share, with a total value of $92,340.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Stephen Gunstream purchased 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.13 per share, with a total value of $92,340.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,340. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director J Matthew Mackowski acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.97 per share, with a total value of $49,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,850. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpha Teknova

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Alpha Teknova by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Alpha Teknova by 418.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Alpha Teknova during the 1st quarter worth $145,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Alpha Teknova during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Alpha Teknova by 825.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10,841 shares in the last quarter. 24.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alpha Teknova

Alpha Teknova, Inc provides critical reagents for life sciences market in the United States and internationally. Its reagents enable the discovery, development, and production of biopharmaceutical products, such as drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. The company offers pre-poured media plates for cell growth and cloning; liquid cell culture media and supplements for cellular expansion; and molecular biology reagents for sample manipulation, resuspension, and purification.

