Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 55.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,927 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Ceera Investments LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,014,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 34,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $75,097,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,454,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 8,054 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,552,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesleyan Assurance Society increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wesleyan Assurance Society now owns 9,825 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,412,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at $5,333,349.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $2,178,382.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at $5,333,349.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total transaction of $32,242.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,315,013. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 1,279,390 shares of company stock worth $30,691,221 and sold 302,721 shares worth $20,039,793. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Itaú Unibanco began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.37.

Alphabet stock traded up $5.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $93.06. 2,093,723 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,264,156. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.90. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $151.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

