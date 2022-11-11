AlphaValue Downgrades Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) to Sell

AlphaValue downgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
CS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 6.60 to CHF 6 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 6 to CHF 5.50 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 6 to CHF 6.60 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Societe Generale decreased their target price on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 5.50 to CHF 4.20 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Credit Suisse Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Credit Suisse Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.24.
Shares of CS opened at $4.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Credit Suisse Group has a 1 year low of $3.70 and a 1 year high of $10.56.
Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers wealth management solutions, including investment advice and discretionary asset management services; risk management solutions, such as managed investment products; and wealth planning, succession planning, and trust services.
