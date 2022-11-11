AlphaValue Downgrades Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) to Sell

AlphaValue downgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

CS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 6.60 to CHF 6 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 6 to CHF 5.50 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 6 to CHF 6.60 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Societe Generale decreased their target price on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 5.50 to CHF 4.20 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Credit Suisse Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Credit Suisse Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.24.

Shares of CS opened at $4.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Credit Suisse Group has a 1 year low of $3.70 and a 1 year high of $10.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 391.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,351 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273 shares during the period. 13.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers wealth management solutions, including investment advice and discretionary asset management services; risk management solutions, such as managed investment products; and wealth planning, succession planning, and trust services.

