Alstom (EPA:ALO) Given a €30.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($30.00) price objective on Alstom (EPA:ALO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €37.00 ($37.00) price target on Alstom in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €33.00 ($33.00) price target on Alstom in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. UBS Group set a €37.00 ($37.00) target price on Alstom in a report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.50 ($18.50) target price on Alstom in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €37.00 ($37.00) target price on Alstom in a report on Tuesday, July 26th.

Get Alstom alerts:

Alstom Trading Up 5.0 %

Alstom stock opened at €24.00 ($24.00) on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €19.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is €21.99. Alstom has a 12-month low of €25.65 ($25.65) and a 12-month high of €37.37 ($37.37).

Alstom Company Profile

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for people movers and monorails, light rails, metros, commuter trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alstom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alstom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.