Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.37–$0.32 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $830.00 million-$835.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $774.36 million. Alteryx also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.48-$0.53 EPS.

Alteryx Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE AYX traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.18. 11,644 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,109,928. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.76. Alteryx has a one year low of $40.57 and a one year high of $76.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AYX has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Alteryx from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Friday. Cowen upped their price target on Alteryx to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $74.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Alteryx Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alteryx by 14.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alteryx in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 27.3% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Alteryx by 9.9% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 18,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alteryx, Inc operates in analytic process automation business in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and internationally. The company's analytics platform enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, citizen data scientists, and data engineers.

