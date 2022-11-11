Altus Wealth Group LLC Buys 15,561 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Altus Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 414.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,561 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Altus Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 27,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,521,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 278,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,704,306. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $86.40 and a 12 month high of $120.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.45.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

