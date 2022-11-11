Altus Wealth Group LLC Cuts Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Altus Wealth Group LLC lessened its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,061 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Essex LLC now owns 18,520 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 5,914 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 12,831 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded down $2.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $212.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,464,399. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.24. The company has a market capitalization of $142.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.63 and a 52 week high of $225.50.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 50.19%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HON shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 8th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $222.00 to $213.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.00.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In related news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,555,950.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,882,864.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total transaction of $8,557,824.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,090,067.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,555,950.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,882,864.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Honeywell International

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Articles

