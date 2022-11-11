Altus Wealth Group LLC Decreases Holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST)

Altus Wealth Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 4.1% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 4.3% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 8.0% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 103.7% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 2.9% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BST traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,418. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.10. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 1-year low of $27.45 and a 1-year high of $55.69.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Science and Technology Trust

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

