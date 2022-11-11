Altus Wealth Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Altus Wealth Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,025 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for about 1.0% of Altus Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in McDonald’s by 666.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 230 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

NYSE MCD traded down $5.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $270.85. 205,345 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,285,190. The business’s 50 day moving average is $253.40 and its 200-day moving average is $251.80. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $281.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 123.40% and a net margin of 25.42%. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 69.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on McDonald’s from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $246.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.30.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

