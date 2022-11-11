Altus Wealth Group LLC Has $818,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,405 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 718.2% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 833,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,246,000 after buying an additional 731,977 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 3,549.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 489,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,991,000 after purchasing an additional 476,427 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the first quarter valued at about $22,555,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 15.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,101,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,504,000 after purchasing an additional 279,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 257.7% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 296,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,006,000 after buying an additional 213,627 shares during the period.

Shares of FMB stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $49.40. The company had a trading volume of 13,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,339. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.43. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a twelve month low of $48.07 and a twelve month high of $57.17.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th were paid a $0.116 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 21st. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%.

