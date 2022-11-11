Altus Wealth Group LLC Sells 455 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Altus Wealth Group LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,029,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16,127.4% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 428,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 425,440 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,185,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,261,000 after buying an additional 344,832 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $52,632,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,756,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,925,000 after buying an additional 315,772 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $152.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,710,028. The business’s 50 day moving average is $143.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.70. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $132.64 and a 12-month high of $172.87.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.