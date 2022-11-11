Altus Wealth Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Altus Wealth Group LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,619 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises approximately 4.2% of Altus Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $4,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 216,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,818,000 after buying an additional 75,298 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 293,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,791,000 after purchasing an additional 7,976 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 144,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,216,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Finally, Gries Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 27,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 6,179 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded up $2.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.49. 3,804,759 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.25. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45.

