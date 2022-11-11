Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.72-$5.94 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.76 billion-$4.94 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.58 billion. Amdocs also updated its FY23 guidance to $5.72-5.94 EPS.

Amdocs Price Performance

Shares of Amdocs stock opened at $83.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.39. Amdocs has a 52 week low of $68.33 and a 52 week high of $90.77. The company has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Amdocs will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amdocs Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.59%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DOX. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Amdocs from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Amdocs from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Amdocs from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $90.25.

Institutional Trading of Amdocs

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,648,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,136,000 after purchasing an additional 28,269 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the 1st quarter valued at $104,410,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 952,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,287,000 after purchasing an additional 108,358 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 854,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,256,000 after purchasing an additional 6,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 382,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,888,000 after purchasing an additional 53,663 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

About Amdocs

(Get Rating)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.