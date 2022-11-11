Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Amedisys from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Amedisys from $165.00 to $139.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Benchmark lowered their price target on Amedisys from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Amedisys from $154.00 to $126.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Amedisys from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $137.13.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Amedisys Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of AMED traded up $2.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $91.64. 1,501 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 608,468. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Amedisys has a 1 year low of $83.00 and a 1 year high of $185.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amedisys

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The health services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $557.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.30 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 16.00%. Amedisys’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amedisys will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMED. Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new position in Amedisys in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,461,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Amedisys by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 956,780 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $164,844,000 after purchasing an additional 386,411 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Amedisys by 166.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 572,598 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $60,190,000 after purchasing an additional 357,598 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Amedisys by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,685,940 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $177,225,000 after purchasing an additional 301,899 shares during the period. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in Amedisys in the 2nd quarter worth about $20,919,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

About Amedisys

(Get Rating)

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.