Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Shares Purchased by Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 193.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 264,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,524 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. owned 0.10% of Ameren worth $23,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Ameren by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 247,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,361,000 after purchasing an additional 23,496 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in Ameren by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,801,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $343,472,000 after acquiring an additional 142,106 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ameren in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Ameren by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Ameren by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ameren news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total value of $153,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,080.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ameren Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of Ameren stock traded down $1.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.32. The company had a trading volume of 30,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,612,591. The company has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.37 and its 200-day moving average is $88.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.79. Ameren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.28 and a fifty-two week high of $99.20.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 10.33%. Ameren’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Ameren from $99.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Ameren from $111.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Ameren from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.70.

Ameren Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

