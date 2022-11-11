Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Price Target Raised to $86.00

Ameren (NYSE:AEEGet Rating) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.82% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AEE. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Ameren from $104.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Ameren from $111.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Ameren from $99.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Ameren from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameren currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.70.

Shares of AEE stock opened at $85.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.40. Ameren has a 52-week low of $73.28 and a 52-week high of $99.20.

Ameren (NYSE:AEEGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ameren will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,600 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total transaction of $153,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,080.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameren in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Ameren by 864.5% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ameren during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

